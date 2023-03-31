MKT Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $378.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

