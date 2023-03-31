Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $13,906,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.77.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

