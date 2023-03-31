MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.4 %

MSCI stock opened at $548.72 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.91.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.90.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

