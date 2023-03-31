Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 162.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $426,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.03 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

