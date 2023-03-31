Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 106,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 million, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

