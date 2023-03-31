Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

