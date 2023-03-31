Papp L Roy & Associates Has $39.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $39,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.58. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

