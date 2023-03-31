Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,678,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $3,970,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $62.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.37.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

