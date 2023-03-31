Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Precigen by 416.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Precigen by 128.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Precigen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Precigen

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari purchased 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 11,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at $54,476,037. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Precigen Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.90.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Precigen

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.