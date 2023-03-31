Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,168 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

AEP opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

