Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 4,782 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNT opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Alliant Energy



Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

