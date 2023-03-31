Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 7,002 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.6 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

