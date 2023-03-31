Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,106 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

