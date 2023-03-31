Pendal Group Ltd Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 56.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.
Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance
Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on MRVI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Featured Stories
