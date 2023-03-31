Pendal Group Ltd Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 56.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.