Pendal Group Ltd Has $276,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $160.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.30. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

