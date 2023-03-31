Pendal Group Ltd Has $62,000 Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 190.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 573,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
