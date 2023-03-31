Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $137,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

