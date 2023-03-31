Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,777 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

