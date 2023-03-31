Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,290 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 587,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 81.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 533,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $28,662,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.36 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.