Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.8 %

RNG stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

