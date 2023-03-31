Pendal Group Ltd Sells 14,000 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 614,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 324,045 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,628,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 2.3 %

SBSW opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Recommended Stories

