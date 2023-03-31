Pendal Group Ltd Sells 9,768 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,144,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,574,632. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $147.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.15. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.