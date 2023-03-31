Pendal Group Ltd Takes $206,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $300.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.70. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.