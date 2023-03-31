Pendal Group Ltd Takes $386,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,068 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,016 shares of company stock worth $2,387,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $201.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Argus cut their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

