Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

