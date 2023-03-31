Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TLK opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

