Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth approximately $5,453,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 133.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 168,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 109,266 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.1 %

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $27.43 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

