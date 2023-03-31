Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CEO Purchases $504,800.80 in Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
WOOF stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Stories
