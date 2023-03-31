Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CEO Purchases $504,800.80 in Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

WOOF stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

