Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 546.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

