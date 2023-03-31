Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $121.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

