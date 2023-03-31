Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 238,780 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 314,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 362,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.