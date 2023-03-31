Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.
Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance
DOC opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.