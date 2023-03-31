Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.