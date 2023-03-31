Pinterest’s (PINS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PINS. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -175.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,238 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

