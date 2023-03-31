Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after acquiring an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of XOM opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

