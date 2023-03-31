Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $403,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 16.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $488.36 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.