Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 153 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $439,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

