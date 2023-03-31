Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $431,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 77.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $62.00 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.