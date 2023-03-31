Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,159 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $444,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

