Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $426,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after buying an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $22,321,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,152,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

