Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $441,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $253.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $254.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.