Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $417,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $3,164,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $52.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

