Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $413,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 69.6% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period.

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,341.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,845 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $251,432.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,076 shares in the company, valued at $16,860,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,108 shares of company stock worth $417,521.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

