Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,321 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $381,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $114.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

