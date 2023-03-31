Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 27,129 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $381,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $92.07.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.