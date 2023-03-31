Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 36,148 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 327.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $385,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of ENVX opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

