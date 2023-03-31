Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 611 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $390,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,430 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $130.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $771.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.52.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

