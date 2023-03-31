Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $438,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

