Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $402,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor Company Profile

NYSE TM opened at $139.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $186.00.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.