Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $425,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover Stock Up 0.8 %

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $148.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

