Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $405,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.